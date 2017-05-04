VISIT Milwaukee numbers show 4% rise in tourism impact in 2016
As VISIT Milwaukee prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary at its annual meeting Wednesday, May 10 at The Pfister Hotel, it released 2016 tourism numbers this morning. Milwaukee welcomed 22.5 million visitors last year and those folks spent $3 billion on lodging, dining, entertainment, shopping and more.
