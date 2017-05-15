UW-Milwaukee Completes 66,000 Service...

UW-Milwaukee Completes 66,000 Service Hours to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Newswise

MILWAUKEE _ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee initiated its 60th anniversary celebration last September by asking faculty, staff, students and alumni to complete 60,000 hours of community service across metro Milwaukee. On Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m., the university will host an awards ceremony and storytelling event, Building Bridges for a Better Milwaukee, at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., to celebrate the campaign's successful completion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 14 Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC