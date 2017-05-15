UW-Milwaukee Completes 66,000 Service Hours to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

MILWAUKEE _ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee initiated its 60th anniversary celebration last September by asking faculty, staff, students and alumni to complete 60,000 hours of community service across metro Milwaukee. On Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m., the university will host an awards ceremony and storytelling event, Building Bridges for a Better Milwaukee, at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., to celebrate the campaign's successful completion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.