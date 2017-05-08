Urban Spelunking: The "other" Grand T...

Urban Spelunking: The "other" Grand Theater

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

For folks of a certain age by which I mean about my age mention of The Grand Theater conjures images of 1980s Wisconsin Avenue. But long before the palatial Warner Theater was recast as The Grand to complement the opening of The Grand Avenue Mall in 1982, there was the considerably less opulent and spacious Grand cinema at 2917-23 N. Holton St., where the Harambee/Riverwest neighborhoods meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Apr 28 jail punk sheriff 5
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC