Urban Spelunking: The "other" Grand Theater

For folks of a certain age by which I mean about my age mention of The Grand Theater conjures images of 1980s Wisconsin Avenue. But long before the palatial Warner Theater was recast as The Grand to complement the opening of The Grand Avenue Mall in 1982, there was the considerably less opulent and spacious Grand cinema at 2917-23 N. Holton St., where the Harambee/Riverwest neighborhoods meet.

