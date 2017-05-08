Urban Spelunking: The "other" Grand Theater
For folks of a certain age by which I mean about my age mention of The Grand Theater conjures images of 1980s Wisconsin Avenue. But long before the palatial Warner Theater was recast as The Grand to complement the opening of The Grand Avenue Mall in 1982, there was the considerably less opulent and spacious Grand cinema at 2917-23 N. Holton St., where the Harambee/Riverwest neighborhoods meet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC