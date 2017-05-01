Urban spelunking: Colectivo Lakefront...

Urban spelunking: Colectivo Lakefront Cafe / Milwaukee River Flushing Station

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Among the more delicious examples of adaptive reuse in Milwaukee is the Colectivo Lakefront Cafe , 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., where not only is the coffee hot and the food simple and delicious, but also the setting can't be beat. Though the building is a simple one-story, two-room shed, really, it's an attractively appointed cream city brick one, executed in a Victorian Romanesque Revival style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) 7 hr Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... Mon Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats Mon Little_Teacup 2
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Apr 28 jail punk sheriff 5
Mayor Barrett Apr 28 Sid 1
Tom Barret Apr 26 Sid 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Apr 24 Hillary Ryan Best... 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC