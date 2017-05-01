Urban spelunking: Colectivo Lakefront Cafe / Milwaukee River Flushing Station

Among the more delicious examples of adaptive reuse in Milwaukee is the Colectivo Lakefront Cafe , 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., where not only is the coffee hot and the food simple and delicious, but also the setting can't be beat. Though the building is a simple one-story, two-room shed, really, it's an attractively appointed cream city brick one, executed in a Victorian Romanesque Revival style.

