unfurls first "Talk Like A Milwaukee Pirate Day"

Ahoy, Milwaukee mateys! Although "International Talk Like A Pirate Day" is September 19, the first ever "Talk Like A MILWAUKEE Pirate Day" is Wednesday, May 24. In honor of this new "holiday," OnMilwaukee will feature a full-day of pirate-related content, from an interview with a local man who has spent thousands of dollars to create a costume in the exact likeness of Jack Sparrow and a name generator that provides users with their very own pirate name to a report on Lake Michigan pirates and recipes from the beloved, now-defunct Captain's Steak Joynt restaurants that were popular in Milwaukee in the 1970s and '80s.

