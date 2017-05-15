UberEATS joins with local barbecue joints to celebrate National BBQ Day

It's National BBQ Day, and UberEATS has teamed up with a few fine Milwaukee barbecue restaurants to help the city celebrate this tasty occasion. Today only, users of Uber's on-demand food delivery network will have access to special deals from local favorites Ashley's Barb-B-Que, Famous Dave's and Mister Bar-B-Que.

