U-Haul Buys 2 'The Vault' Self-Storage Facilities in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has acquired two self-storage facilities in the Greater Milwaukee area for $17 million: The Vault of Menomonee Falls and The Vault of Waukesha. The properties are within 15 miles of one another and 20 miles from Milwaukee.
