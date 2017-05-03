TSA finds grenade "art" in carry-on bag at Milwaukee airport
The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers not to carry realistic replicas of weapons after an inert grenade was found inside a carry-on bag at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport. Officials this week posted a photo on Instagram of the artwork.
