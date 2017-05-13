The Transformation to Solar Power

He even had Executive Director of Renew Wisconsin Tyler Huebner give a quick presentation on solar power via video chat. MKE 350 hosted Folkman's Hope: The Unstoppable Surge in Solar event at the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center on May 9. Folkman has produced a video on the Solar Buy movement in Milwaukee along with other videos regarding climate change activism.

