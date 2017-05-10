Thai-inspired rolled ice cream spins into Milwaukee with Fro Zone
The Thai-inspired trend of rolled ice cream has been spinning its way across the U.S. for a while now and now it's finally whirling its way into Milwaukee. As first reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal , Fro Zone will open the first rolled ice cream shop in the area at 1320 E. Brady St., the former Pepi's Place pizzeria space .
