Summerfest 50: The Birth of the Big Gig
Milwaukee has been called America's most German city, and even as times have changed, much of our culture has roots in Germany. Yes, though it might not look much like it today, the roots of the World's Largest Music Festival lie in Munich and its annual Oktoberfest tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|15 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Tue
|Snake
|5
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Wheel TAx
|May 21
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 21
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|May 21
|Joel
|5
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|May 20
|Joel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC