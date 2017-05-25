Summerfest 50: The Birth of the Big Gig

Summerfest 50: The Birth of the Big Gig

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Milwaukee has been called America's most German city, and even as times have changed, much of our culture has roots in Germany. Yes, though it might not look much like it today, the roots of the World's Largest Music Festival lie in Munich and its annual Oktoberfest tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... 15 hr Milwaukee 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Tue Snake 5
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
Wheel TAx May 21 Squeezed 2
Cannibalism May 21 Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... May 21 Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... May 20 Joel 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC