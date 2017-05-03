Stormwater initiative will green Milwaukee Public Museum entrance
While some in Milwaukee are thinking about the long-range outlook for the future of the Milwaukee Public Museum and its home at 800 W. Wells St., the museum is partnering with The Green Team of Wisconsin and others to revitalize its Wells Street entrance. The groups are collaborating with Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Fund for Lake Michigan to better manage stormwater runoff into the deep tunnel from the museum site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|10 hr
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|20 hr
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC