Squirt-gun game has suburban teens running naked

Police step in over squirt-gun game that has suburban teens running naked, driving reckless and stalking each other at their homes It involved two competing groups of six and each member must try to shoot a player in the opposing team with a water gun Police are attempting to control wild, half-naked suburban teens who are squirting each other with water guns because of a game called Paranoia. The teens in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been most active at the game and have been caught recklessly driving while chasing their friends in cars and even school buses.

