Spreadsheets and determination lead to Geographic Bee win
Pranay Varada was stung by last year's National Geographic Bee, when he flubbed the official language of Sierra Leone - it's English; he answered French - and finished in sixth place. Determined to avoid another setback in his final year of eligibility, he started studying for this year's bee that same day.
