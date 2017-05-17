South Milwaukee Food Truck Sunday set...

South Milwaukee Food Truck Sunday set for May 21

14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

One of the first food truck events of the season will be held on Sunday, May 21 at the South Milwaukee Downtown Market, 1101 Milwaukee Ave. The event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mitchell Field with support from Educators Credit Union, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature music from classic rock cover band Crossing. Admission for the event is free; attendees are responsible for purchases from individual food trucks.

