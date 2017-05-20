Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism ...

Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism in master's thesis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security. Clarke earned a masters degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx 6 hr Squeezed 2
Cannibalism 6 hr Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... 6 hr Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... Sat Joel 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sat Joel 4
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC