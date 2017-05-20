Sheriff Clarke accused of plagiarism in master's thesis
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security. Clarke earned a masters degree in security studies at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.
