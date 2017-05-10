School aide charged with slapping student
MILWAUKEE, WI A mother is hoping others will be just as outraged as she is over a video involving her son and a school employee. The video appears to show a teacher's aide, identified as Mary Brown, at Milwaukee's Madison High School slapping an 18-year-old special needs student a few months ago.
