School aide charged with slapping student

MILWAUKEE, WI A mother is hoping others will be just as outraged as she is over a video involving her son and a school employee. The video appears to show a teacher's aide, identified as Mary Brown, at Milwaukee's Madison High School slapping an 18-year-old special needs student a few months ago.

