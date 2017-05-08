"Romeo and Juliet" bill changes teen sex offense laws
Proposed legislation would change Wisconsin law so teenagers involved consensual sexual relationships don't end up branded as sex offenders for the rest of their lives. State Rep. Joel Kleefisch , a cosponsor of the bill, says Wisconsin's sex offender registry contains more than 20,000 names, but not all of them are predators.
