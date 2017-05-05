River West Welcomes After Gallery, Grand Opening May 6

Milwaukee, WI You may know of Midwest visual artist Flow Johnson, if for some reason you don't, you'll want to be at the grand opening of After Gallery on Saturday, May 6 at 2255 N. Humboldt Avenue from 7pm until Midnight. After Gallery, is a new art and event space in the vibrant River West neighborhood, local artist Flow Johnson has expanded his magazine to open a gallery space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.