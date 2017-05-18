Rebuilt DeBack Playground wins Mayor'...

Rebuilt DeBack Playground wins Mayor's Design Award

According to Alderman Michael J. Murphy , who founded MKE Plays to help rebuild many of Milwaukee's most deteriorated playgrounds and parks, the design award was an "affirmation" for the hard work and collaboration that went into the Marcus DeBack Playground's rebirth. "The heartfelt work and planning put in by Marcus' mother , the neighbors, MKE Plays and all of the stakeholders was recognized in the form of a Mayor's Design Award," Alderman Murphy said.

