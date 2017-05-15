Raised Grain brewing bold beers and g...

Raised Grain brewing bold beers and growing bigger in Waukesha

Fifteen miles west of Milwaukee, off the main drag of Bluemound Road in an unglamorous strip mall next to a Home Depot, you wouldn't expect to find one of the area's best craft breweries. The owners are just as unexpected a couple of middle-aged doctors and a former professional bike racer, not a beard among them and so, too, is their operation's origin story, beginning with a good-natured argument about whether Belgium or Scotland made better beer.

