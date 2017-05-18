Proposal Aims to Help City Employees ...

Proposal Aims to Help City Employees and Milwaukee Neighborhoods

Alderman Cavalier Johnson has proposed an ordinance that would change some of the stipulations for city employees when buying a city-owned foreclosed property. The proposal will be heard by the Zoning, Neighborhoods, and Development Committee at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23 , in room 301-B at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St. The meeting will be televised on the City Channel, which can be found on Channel 25 on Time Warner Cable, or on Channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse.

