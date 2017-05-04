Prestige Metal Products relocating from Antioch, Ill., to Bristol
Prestige Metal Products, headed by Kenosha native John Annessi, has chosen Bristol as its new home and will relocate from Antioch, Ill. The company purchased an 85,630-square-foot building at 19241 83rd St., in the Bristol Business Park, several months ago for use as its metal fabrication operations and company headquarters.
