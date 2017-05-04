Prestige Metal Products relocating fr...

Prestige Metal Products relocating from Antioch, Ill., to Bristol

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Prestige Metal Products, headed by Kenosha native John Annessi, has chosen Bristol as its new home and will relocate from Antioch, Ill. The company purchased an 85,630-square-foot building at 19241 83rd St., in the Bristol Business Park, several months ago for use as its metal fabrication operations and company headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Apr 28 jail punk sheriff 5
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Milwaukee County was issued at May 08 at 3:20AM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC