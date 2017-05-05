Painting Silence is More than Music
Before Painting Silence was blessing Milwaukee with its smooth blend of Hip-Hop, Reggae, R&B and Rock, the quartet had only been playing together for around six months. Guitarist/rapper/vocalist, Miguel Diaz, had been longtime friends with front man, Joe Quinto and drummer, Alex Enrique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|Fri
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC