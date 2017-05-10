Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
The free, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a number of leading local artists, as well as the Grammy Award-winning band Arrested Development and hip-hop sensation IshDARR. The brewery has also added a new Bier de Mars brew for the festival, which will take place Marcus Doucette of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will DJ the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Thu
|Barack
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC