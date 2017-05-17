Northpoint Custard opens for the season on Sunday

Spring is here and so is custard season, at least for the few stands that still operate on a seasonal basis, which is much less common now than it used to be. While the classic Milty Wilty Drive-In in Wautoma rolled up its shutters last week and Northpoint Custard and Burgers on the lakefront just south of Bradford Beach opens this weekend, Oconomowoc's The Kiltie beat everyone to the punch, opening in late March this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.