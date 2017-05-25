Nation-Now 56 mins ago 2:28 p.m.Woman jumps on hood to stop thief...
The woman was the victim of an attempted strong-armed robbery at the BP gas station, 350 N. Plankinton Ave., about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Milwaukee police say. She was outside of her car to get her receipt at the pump when someone got behind the wheel and tried to drive away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|19 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Tue
|Snake
|5
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Wheel TAx
|May 21
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 21
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|May 21
|Joel
|5
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|May 20
|Joel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC