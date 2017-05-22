MPD: Man kicked unconscious during downtown Madison fight
Madison police say a Mineral Point man was kicked in the face during a fight in the 400 block of N.Frances Street after 2 a.m. Witnesses and surveillance video show two groups of young men began fighting after an exchange of words. At one point, the victim was knocked down, and police say that was the moment he was kicked in the head.
