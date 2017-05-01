Mothball certificate would buy time for Modjeska to complete work
For the better part of a decade, Milwaukee's been waiting and wondering when The Modjeska Theater, 1134 W. Mitchell St., will swing its doors open and again welcome us in to be entertained. Built in 1924 to replace a previous Modjeska cinema on the site, The Modjeska is one of Milwaukee's last remaining Rapp & Rapp-designed movie palaces .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car Jackings
|6 hr
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|Mon
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|Mon
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC