Mom releases video showing teacher's aide slapping son

MILWAUKEE, WI Cell phone video shows a teacher's aide at a Wisconsin high school, who was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, striking a student with Down syndrome on the head. Investigators say Mary Brown, 62, admitted to slapping 18-year-old Peter Triggs, who has Down syndrome, in the forehead to get his attention.

