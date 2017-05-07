Milwaukee woman arrested for third DUI had 8-year-old driving car
Authorities say a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman arrested on suspicion of her third DUI had an 8-year-old boy on her lap steering the car. A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy saw the car entering an on-ramp on Thursday afternoon with a child seated on the driver's lap and steering the car.
