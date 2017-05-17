Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke takes job with homeland security

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who built a following among conservatives with his provocative social media presence and strong support of Donald Trump, said Wednesday that he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. The tough-talking, cowboy hat-wearing firebrand said in an interview that he will work in the Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies on WISN-AM talk radio with Vicki McKenna.

