Milwaukee Reaches Tentative Settlement Agreement Over Fatal 2014 Police Shooting
The city of Milwaukee and the family of a black man with schizophrenia who was shot dead by a police officer have reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement agreement, three years after his death. "Officer Christopher Manney never faced criminal charges, but was fired from the police department for failing to follow protocol," LaToya Dennis of member station WUWM tells our Newscast unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|4 hr
|Sic
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC