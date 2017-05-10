Milwaukee Reaches Tentative Settlement Agreement Over Fatal 2014 Police Shooting

The city of Milwaukee and the family of a black man with schizophrenia who was shot dead by a police officer have reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement agreement, three years after his death. "Officer Christopher Manney never faced criminal charges, but was fired from the police department for failing to follow protocol," LaToya Dennis of member station WUWM tells our Newscast unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.