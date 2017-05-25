Milwaukee man dies after smoking synt...

Milwaukee man dies after smoking synthetic pot

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

According to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor's girlfriend called 911 on Thursday after she and Taylor had smoked synthetic marijuana at Taylor's home. She said Taylor fell asleep and became unresponsive.

Milwaukee, WI

