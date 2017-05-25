Milwaukee man dies after smoking synthetic pot
According to a Milwaukee County medical examiner's report, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor's girlfriend called 911 on Thursday after she and Taylor had smoked synthetic marijuana at Taylor's home. She said Taylor fell asleep and became unresponsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|18 min
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|Thu
|Milwaukee
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 23
|Snake
|5
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Wheel TAx
|May 21
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 21
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|May 21
|Joel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC