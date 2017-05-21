Milwaukee man arrested for OWI after I-94 crash
A Milwaukee man is in custody after investigators say he was intoxicated when he hit another vehicle with his pickup truck while driving on I-94 near Cottage Grove. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jose Fuentes-Lopez, 25, was headed east on I-94 just after midnight Sunday morning when he hit a guardrail, went through the median and hit an oncoming car head-on.
