Milwaukee man arrested for OWI after ...

Milwaukee man arrested for OWI after I-94 crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Milwaukee man is in custody after investigators say he was intoxicated when he hit another vehicle with his pickup truck while driving on I-94 near Cottage Grove. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jose Fuentes-Lopez, 25, was headed east on I-94 just after midnight Sunday morning when he hit a guardrail, went through the median and hit an oncoming car head-on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx Sun Squeezed 2
Cannibalism Sun Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... Sun Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... Sat Joel 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sat Joel 4
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC