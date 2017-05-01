Milwaukee jail death shines spotlight...

Milwaukee jail death shines spotlight on divisive sheriff

A jury on Monday, May 1, 2017, recommended... MILWAUKEE - A lengthy inquest into the dehydration death of a Milwaukee inmate has raised troubling questions about how Sheriff David Clarke manages the county jail, just as the White House is said to be considering the tough-talking lawman for a job. Seven jail staffers could face criminal charges after the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office outlined a case for a jury that suggested disobedient inmates were routinely deprived of water as punishment and pleas for help were ignored.

