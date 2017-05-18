Milwaukee Chamber Theatre to Host Vic...

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre to Host Victorian Gala This June

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will host their annual fundraising gala Cheers to Chamber! on Thursday, June 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event, celebrating MCT's Greater Expectations for the 2017-2018 season, will be at the Woman's Club of Wisconsin, where attendees will gather for a Victorian evening of mystery and madness. The Woman's Club is located at 813 E. Kilbourn Ave., in downtown Milwaukee.

