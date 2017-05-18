Milwaukee Chamber Theatre to Host Victorian Gala This June
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will host their annual fundraising gala Cheers to Chamber! on Thursday, June 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event, celebrating MCT's Greater Expectations for the 2017-2018 season, will be at the Woman's Club of Wisconsin, where attendees will gather for a Victorian evening of mystery and madness. The Woman's Club is located at 813 E. Kilbourn Ave., in downtown Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|16 hr
|Frank
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 14
|Dahmer
|3
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC