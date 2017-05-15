Miller Lite Oasis gets new "Level Up"...

Miller Lite Oasis gets new "Level Up" concert viewing deck

Fans staking out Miller Lite Oasis headliners like Ludacris, Flume, DNCE and more will be able to take in the show from a whole new level this year, as Summerfest announced this morning a new "Level Up" elevated viewing deck overlooking the stage. The new exclusive area which will be open for all 11 days of the Big Gig with wristband access for ticket-holders from 6 p.m. until midnight will include a private bar and restrooms, seating and flatscreen TVs.

