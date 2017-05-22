Mike McCabe discusses potential run for Governor on Capital City Sunday
Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. McCabe, the former executive director of the campaign finance watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said he hopes to announce a run after Labor Day.
Read more at WKOW-TV.
