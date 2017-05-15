Mike Benign Compulsion celebrates a n...

Mike Benign Compulsion celebrates a new CD of "mostlys"

Read more: OnMilwaukee

Mike Benign is a well-known face on the Milwaukee music scene, thanks to his bands Umbrella Man, Arms & Legs & Feet, Blue in the Face and, these days, the Mike Benign Compulsion . But you might not recognize Mike on the cover of The Compulsion 's fourth record, " Kid ," which is out tomorrow.

