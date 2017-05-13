MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following: BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-015 DUE: Thursday, June 1, 2017 Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure , Projects 2017755 & 2017756 SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General Construction, Plumbing, Electrical & HVAC Work.

