MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following: BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-015 DUE: Thursday, June 1, 2017 Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure , Projects 2017755 & 2017756 SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General Construction, Plumbing, Electrical & HVAC Work.
