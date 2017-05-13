MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Squa...

MATC Requesting BIDs for Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following: BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-015 DUE: Thursday, June 1, 2017 Walkers Square Welding Lab & Electrical Infrastructure , Projects 2017755 & 2017756 SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General Construction, Plumbing, Electrical & HVAC Work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style 2 hr Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC