Man who crashed into Uber, killing 3, gets 39-year sentence

A Wisconsin man who crashed into an Uber car, killing three passengers and injuring the driver, has been sentenced to 39 years in prison. Twenty-four-year-old Jasen Randhawa was sentenced Friday.

