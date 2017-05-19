Man who crashed into Uber, killing 3, gets 39-year sentence
A Wisconsin man who crashed into an Uber car, killing three passengers and injuring the driver, has been sentenced to 39 years in prison. Twenty-four-year-old Jasen Randhawa was sentenced Friday.
