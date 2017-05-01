Like Minds Brewery kitchen is closed,...

Like Minds Brewery kitchen is closed, at least for now

If you've paid a visit to Like Minds Brewery and Tap Room at 823 E. Hamilton St. lately, you've probably noticed the aging barrels encroaching upon the space that once was the brewery's dining room. And it's a sign of changes on the way at the brewery and tap room, which once served a full-service menu of creative beer-worthy dishes.

