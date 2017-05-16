Lightning starts fire inside home, le...

Lightning starts fire inside home, leaves outside unscathed

10 hrs ago

A small Monday evening house fire in Brown Deer is being blamed on a lightning strike, firefighters at the scene told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. Crews were called to the home, on the 8500 block of North 68th Street, just south of Brown Deer Road, shortly before 6 p.m. "I was looking out the back door and when it hit it almost shook me," homeowner Bard Roering said.

