Lightning starts fire inside home, leaves outside unscathed
A small Monday evening house fire in Brown Deer is being blamed on a lightning strike, firefighters at the scene told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. Crews were called to the home, on the 8500 block of North 68th Street, just south of Brown Deer Road, shortly before 6 p.m. "I was looking out the back door and when it hit it almost shook me," homeowner Bard Roering said.
