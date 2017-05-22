Leinenkugel's breaks ground on Tenth ...

Leinenkugel's breaks ground on Tenth Street Brewery expansion

Read more: OnMilwaukee

On a damp, wet and windy late May afternoon, Mayor Tom Barrett, Gov. Scott Walker and MillerCoors Chief Legal Officer Kelly Grebe ceremonially turned the earth to celebrate the official groundbreaking for an expansion of Leinenkugel's Tenth Street Brewery. The addition to the brewery which was built by G. Heileman in the mid-1980s and purchased by Miller for Leinenkugel production in 1995 will add as many as 65 new full-time jobs to the plant, which now employs about 15. The expanded brewery which operations manager Dan Pearson described as "nimble" is expected to be up and running by March 2018.

