Lake Michigan had pirates; they were fewer, but not nicer than those at sea
This fake Milwaukee holiday provides an excellent opportunity to don pirate wear while expressing Brew City pirate phrases like "Yarrrr der hey!" "Walk the Plankinton!" or "Shiver me winters!" And remember: the foam cheesehead is the original trifold hat. Just because we live on the Third Coast, and just because there wasn't a shipworthy route from the high seas to the Great Lakes until the the Welland Canal and the St. Lawrence Seaway, doesn't mean Lake Michigan didn't have pirates of its own.
