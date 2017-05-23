La Crosse, Milwaukee outliers in poverty level according to UW study
Among all counties in Wisconsin, La Crosse and Milwaukee are the only ones to show a higher-than-state-average level of poverty for 2015 using the measure. It shows poverty dropping to 9.7 percent in 2015 - the lowest level of poverty measured in the state since at least the great recession.
Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
