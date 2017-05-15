Katy Perry announces new tour, BMO Ha...

Katy Perry announces new tour, BMO Harris Bradley Center stop on Dec. 4

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

It's been a good Monday for KatyCats . She then followed up that news with the announcement of her new arena tour, which will hit Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4. The December show will mark Perry's first performance in Milwaukee since headlining the Marcus Amphitheater at Summerfest in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Sun Dahmer 3
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) May 2 Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats May 1 Little_Teacup 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC