Katy Perry announces new tour, BMO Harris Bradley Center stop on Dec. 4
It's been a good Monday for KatyCats . She then followed up that news with the announcement of her new arena tour, which will hit Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4. The December show will mark Perry's first performance in Milwaukee since headlining the Marcus Amphitheater at Summerfest in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Sun
|Dahmer
|3
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC