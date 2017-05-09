Just in time for Mother's Day
We welcome new vendors and customers to participate as we Circulate to a new location on Milwaukee's North Side! The Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market is a free, family friendly market. Through "Circulate Small" our market offers youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to become vendors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC