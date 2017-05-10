Join WMSE for a night of fun and fundraising at Art and Music
On Friday, May 19, 91.7 WMSE will present Art & Music, a special fundraising event featuring a whole bunch of you guessed it art and music, at the Historic Pritzlaff Building, located at 333 N. Plankinton Ave. From 6 until 10 p.m., more than 100 artists across several artistic mediums and genres will take the space for a unique evening of live art and live music, including a figure drawing class with Charles Dwyer of the Dry Points, a live painting from Jeff Redmon, live graffiti art from Fernando Gonzales, pop art stenciling from Von Munz, a live demo from the Milwaukee Blacksmith and more.
